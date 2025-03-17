Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Federated Farmers on Reserve Bank’s capital rules

The Country
2 mins to read

Federated Farmers’ banking spokesman Richard McIntyre spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today.

Federated Farmers’ banking spokesman Richard McIntyre spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Richard McIntyre from Federated Farmers to talk about his organisation’s calls for the Reserve Bank to drop overly conservative and growth-restricting banking capital rules.

On with the show:

Richard McIntyre:

Federated Farmers’ banking spokesman calls for the Reserve Bank to drop overly conservative and growth-restricting banking capital rules that he says cost farmers a fortune.

Plus, we learn how autumn calving is going during a Manawatū drought.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

David Seymour:

In the absence of the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister, we chat with the Acting Prime Minister and Act leader.

He comments on the school lunch debacle, the Reserve Bank ripping off farmers and whether the Coalition will cannibalise itself as we head into the 2026 election.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tom Young:

Affco’s National Livestock Manager comments on record beef returns and vastly improved lamb and mutton prices.

But he’s reluctant to commit to how long they’ll last.

Chris McCullough:

On St Patrick’s Day, we’re joined by an Irish ag journalist who says the iconic day is celebrated more in the cities and with tourists than in rural Ireland.

Plus, we look at tough times for farmers under Sir Keir Starmer, FMD in Europe, and Trump’s tariffs potentially hitting the Irish dairy industry hard.

Phil Duncan:

Does Monday’s weatherman have any relief in store for the drought regions as we head into the heart of autumn?

Listen below:

Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country