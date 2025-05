Peter Newbold:

How much is your farm worth?

We take our monthly look at the rural market with the general manager of PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of our leading farming academics chips in on methane and the Paris Accord.

Plus, she tells us why ducks are such a pest.

Sean Laidlaw and Sebastian Chapman:

We’re joined by two young entrepreneurs who have started up a new company called “Seedling”.

Seedling aims to help both those who want to retire from the farm and younger players who want to get in, with a focus on succession planning and investment.

