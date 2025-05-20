Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Duck debate with Fish & Game CEO, Corina Jordan

The Country
2 mins to read

Fish & Game chief executive Corina Jordan talked to Jamie Mackay about ducks on today's show. Photo / Warren Buckland

Fish & Game chief executive Corina Jordan talked to Jamie Mackay about ducks on today's show. Photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Fish & Game chief executive Corina Jordan, who has responded to Dr Jacqueline Rowarth’s piece on ducks and the environment.

On with the show:

Richard McIntyre:

Federated Farmers is calling on the Government to deliver on National’s pre-election promise to change KiwiSaver rules to help young farmers get their foot on the farming ladder.

On the eve of the 2023 election, National pledged that, if elected to Government, they would allow young farmers to use their KiwiSaver to buy their first home, farm, herd, or flock, says the Federated Farmers dairy chair.

Mark de Lautour:

We catch up with the chief executive of Open Country Dairy ahead of the last GDT auction of the season tonight.

Plus, we look at the prospects for the 25/26 season.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent talks about the driest spring in nearly a century and the Labour government not backing down on the controversial inheritance tax.

Kate Acland:

The chairwoman of Beef + Lamb NZ comments on her recent trip to Europe and the US and on a good season, but a much-needed one, for sheep and beef farmers.

Corina Jordan:

The outgoing chief executive of Fish & Game NZ responds to Dr Jacqueline Rowarth’s column on ducks.

Listen below:

