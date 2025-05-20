Fish & Game chief executive Corina Jordan talked to Jamie Mackay about ducks on today's show. Photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Fish & Game chief executive Corina Jordan, who has responded to Dr Jacqueline Rowarth’s piece on ducks and the environment.

On with the show:

Richard McIntyre:

Federated Farmers is calling on the Government to deliver on National’s pre-election promise to change KiwiSaver rules to help young farmers get their foot on the farming ladder.

On the eve of the 2023 election, National pledged that, if elected to Government, they would allow young farmers to use their KiwiSaver to buy their first home, farm, herd, or flock, says the Federated Farmers dairy chair.