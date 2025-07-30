Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Christopher Luxon talks PayWave surcharges and netball

The Country
Quick Read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to Hamish McKay on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Hamish McKay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for a yarn about farmer confidence and PayWave surcharges.

He also discusses being booed at the ANZ Premiership netball final on Sunday.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

We ask the Prime Minister about

