Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to Hamish McKay on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Hamish McKay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for a yarn about farmer confidence and PayWave surcharges.

He also discusses being booed at the ANZ Premiership netball final on Sunday.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

We ask the Prime Minister about farmer confidence and waving PayWave surcharges.