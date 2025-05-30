Dr John Roche:
MPI’s chief science advisor, and the newly appointed chief science advisor to the Prime Minister, discusses agriculture and science.
Plus, he discusses the Science for Farmers programme, which has been expanded.
Jen Corkran:
Rabobank’s senior analyst for animal protein at RaboResearch previews Rabobank’s Beef Quarterly, which will be released next week.
Chris Brandolino:
Niwa’s principal scientist, our weather guy for Friday, gives a preview for the weather heading into “official” winter.
Rowena Duncum:
Ro discusses the upcoming Primary Industry Summit (PINZ), happening next month in Christchurch.
Listen below: