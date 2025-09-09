In 2024–2025, profitability rebounded to $138,600, and in the coming season, 2025–2026, average farm profit before tax is expected to increase further to $166,500.

The all-season average lamb price for 25/26 is $180, with beef at $2000.

We catch up with the chairwoman to take a closer look at the report.

Maegen Blom and Doug Avery:

The Zanda McDonald Panel encourages young (21-35 years old) leaders actively engaged in the ag sector to enter the annual transtasman awards.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent previews “Back British Farming Day” on Wednesday.

He also laments the state of arable farming but is more upbeat about England’s chances in the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

We ask today’s sheep and beef farmer panel what they’re going to spend their vastly improved profits on?

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s weather man on a Tuesday looks at the most unsettled month of them all - September.

