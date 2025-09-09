Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Listen to The Country online: Beef + Lamb NZ chair Kate Acland on record red meat prices

The Country
2 mins to read

Beef + Lamb NZ chairwoman Kate Acland spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Clare Toia-Bailey

Beef + Lamb NZ chairwoman Kate Acland spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Clare Toia-Bailey

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay takes a closer look at the Beef + Lamb New Zealand New Season Outlook for 2025–2026 with chairwoman Kate Acland.

On with the show:

Kate Acland:

New Zealand red meat prices are at record levels and are forecast to remain strong

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save