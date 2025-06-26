Wayne Langford:
The President of Federated Farmers reviews a very successful PINZ Summit and Awards this week in Christchurch.
Plus, we discuss why farmer politics is such a brutal business.
Hamish Marr:
New Zealand’s Special Agricultural Trade Envoy joins us to tell us what he actually does when he’s not arable farming in Methven.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of our leading primary sector academics says we should be applauding the current price of butter.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent talks methane emissions and asks if anyone is keen on some woolly mammoth mince.
