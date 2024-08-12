Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Act leader David Seymour on Deputy Prime Minister role

Act leader David Seymour talked about being Deputy PM, the Olympics and the All Blacks on today's show. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Act Party leader David Seymour on whether he wants to be Deputy Prime Minister, or if he’d rather let Winston Peters continue in the role.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

We ask the Act Party leader if the Olympics have been a welcome distraction for politicians and All Blacks coaches alike. Should he step aside and let Winston Peters be the Deputy PM for the entirety of the three-year term? Are we running out of energy? And why is the Act Party no longer the “Party” Party?


Simon Walker:

This Wairarapa sheep and beef farmer has just returned from the Paris Olympics where he was a rowing official/umpire. He became an umpire after getting sick of sitting on the bank watching his son row, so he got involved and became an international umpire. He is one of only three Kiwis who have their ticket.


Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior agriculture analyst reviews the bank’s August Agribusiness Outlook report. She has some positive news for sheep farmers and those of us with a mortgage.

Al Moorhead:

The Olympic theme continues with one-half of the dynamic podcast duo from Agricom. Somehow we tie in the Evers-Swindell sisters with pet lambs and high-endophyte ryegrasses.

Phil Duncan:

We ask Monday’s weather expert how long before drier becomes dire in Canterbury; and when will our hydro lakes fill up.

Listen below:

