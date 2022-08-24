Large job losses as Te Mata Mushrooms suspend production at Havelock North base

The Te Mata Mushrooms Company store and farm in Havelock North which is set to close. Photo / Warren Buckland

A large Hawke's Bay employer Te Mata Mushrooms is suspending production at its headquarters on the outskirts of Havelock North after 55 years at the site - with most of its workers set to lose their jobs.

In a statement on Thursday, Te Mata Mushrooms Company said it "was very disappointing that we need to close the facility" on Brookvale Rd.

"Staff will remain employed while final crops are picked and supplied to customers over a month to six weeks," the statement read.

"Currently Te Mata Mushrooms has 110 staff and overtime this will be reduced to a skeleton staff of 10-15."

The company plans to build and open a new facility in Central Hawke's Bay in the future.

It is unclear when that new facility will be built but a resource consent is currently being processed and designs finalised.

No plans have been revealed for the future of the existing site on Brookvale Rd, but the company has not ruled out using part of the site again in the future.

Te Mata Mushrooms Company changed ownership on April 1, with Hawke's Bay-based equity firm Due North LP increasing its shareholding from being a minority shareholder to full ownership.

The company has operated at its current Brookvale Rd site since 1967.

The company has received complaints in the past from nearby residents about bad odours - and was fined $15,000 in 2016 and $26,000 in 2018 over discharges of offensive odours.

The company was long considered a rural site and hit back at a fine in 2016 as being a result of "urban creep", with housing expanding toward the factory over the years.

Te Mata Mushrooms Limited chairman John Seton said in the statement released on Thursday that the 50-year old Brookvale facility was no longer fit for purpose under "the current regulatory regime", and with "the pressures caused by urban encroachment on established agricultural production".

Te Mata Mushrooms was approved a loan of $19.5 million in 2020 to be used for construction projects including a new facility in Waipukurau.

The Speeden & Hawley Families started The Te Mata Mushroom Company in 1967.