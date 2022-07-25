Labour shortages tipped to hold up bobby calf collections

Some farmers could have their bobby calves for 24 to 48 hours longer than normal this season, due to delays at meat processors. Photo / RNZ - Alexander Robertson

By Sally Murphy of RNZ

Farmers are being warned there could be delays to bobby calf collections this season due to delays at meat processors.

Bobby calves are normally sent to the works at four days old, with farm collections taking place six days a week.

But Meat Industry Industry Association spokesman Richard McColl said delays at the works meant farmers might need to hang onto them longer this season.

"We've got labour shortages, as a result of immigration settings and Covid and that's caused an elongated bovine season, which has spilled over into the bobby season.

"So the risk at the moment is through peak cull periods that there may be some delays in picking up calves from farms as we manage the peak kill."

McColl doesn't expect delays to be too long but some farmers could have their bobby calves for 24 to 48 hours longer than normal.

"Farmers are aware of the issue; as an industry, we have been putting out comms through various sector bodies to ensure farmers are aware of the potential issues coming up."

He said meat processors were struggling to find enough staff for the level of work that needed to be done.

"We're certainly not at full employment and like a lot of agriculture businesses, we're struggling to find and retain labour.

"It's been a long season and we've still got to get through the rest of winter, and obviously we're seeing winter flus and ailments impacting staff numbers."

Federated Farmers dairy spokesperson Richard McIntyre said farmers should keep in close contact with their processors about delays.

"This is a continuation of the disruption that we've seen from service providers over the last wee while due to labour shortages so my advice is to be patient with processors, know that they've seen this coming, and they're trying their best.

"Farmers should keep in touch with them and also have a backup plan in place if they do need to keep bobby calves for longer to ensure their needs are met."

