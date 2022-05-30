Jack Jordan, middle, beat Australia's Brad De Losa, right, and America's Jason Lentz, left, on his way to the world title. Photo / Supplied

RNZ

A Taumarunui sheep and beef farmer has claimed the silverware at the Timbersports World Championships in Austria.

Jack Jordan, a former lock for the Taranaki rugby team, set the fastest time at the Timbersports World Trophy in Vienna on his way to the final.

"I never thought I could win something as big as this against the best athletes in the world," a thrilled Jordan said.

He defeated a strong field including the reigning world champion Jason Lentz from the United States, with Australia's Brad De Losa finishing third.

New Zealand farmer Jack Jordan recorded a personal best in the round of 16. Photo / supplied

In a stunning international debut, Jordan set the fastest time of the whole competition in qualifying for the final.

He held his nerve in the tense showdown to defeat world champion Lentz by ten seconds.

Tokoroa 21-year-old Cleveland Cherry, New Zealand's top rookie axeman, claimed fourth at his first world championship event.

American defending champion Jason Lentz. Photo / supplied

After an opening time trial, the woodchoppers went toe-to-toe in a head-to-head knockout format, taking on four disciplines - stock saw, underhand chop, single buck and standing block chop - one after the other in each round.

The Stihl Timbersports World Trophy returned to the international sporting calendar after a two-year absence.

A raucous crowd of 3500 was on hand at the Rathausplatz to cheer on the woodchoppers.

- RNZ