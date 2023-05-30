Stud bull Kincardine Stormmaker 118. Photo / Supplied

Stud bull Kincardine Stormmaker 118 fetched the top price of $23,000 at the Kincardine Angus on-farm sale in Lake Hayes last week.

Stud owner Mike Smith said Glenlake Angus Stud in North Canterbury bought the rising 2-year-old bull.

Of the 18 bulls on offer at the sale, 17 sold for an average of $10,470.

Smith said he was very happy with the sale result.

“Another very enjoyable sale held at Kincardine with bulls being sold throughout the South Island with many repeat buyers and also new clients able to purchase our genetics.”