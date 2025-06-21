Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Kem Ormond’s vegetable garden: Sowing onions and planting strawberries

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·The Country·
4 mins to read

A splendid string of onions at Kem Ormond's house.

A splendid string of onions at Kem Ormond's house.

Kem Ormond is a features writer for The Country. She’s also a keen gardener. This week, she’s busy sowing onion seeds into trays and preparing the ground for strawberries.

OPINION

I will admit I am not a winter person; give me a roasting hot summer’s day and I can work

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country