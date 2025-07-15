Kaiwaka Stormforce sets the farm standard

Scott Barrett knows what it means to push through tough conditions.

“Stormforce isn’t just waterproof—it’s workproof. That’s the difference.

“Whether it’s a test match or a tough day on the land, it’s about showing up and staying strong.

“That’s what Stormforce is made for.”

We didn’t sit in a boardroom guessing what you need.

We went to the source, asking our global network of farmers the important questions. And then we got to work.

“The best ideas come from those doing it tough, and we’re here to deliver,” — Kaiwaka Design Team.

“There were definitely some ideas we hadn’t thought about.

“This is why we have a trialist network.”

Built for the weather. Refined by you.

You asked for gear that doesn’t rip.

We gave you RipStop fabric, a reinforced grid woven into the outer layer that stops tears in their tracks.

Because when you’re knee-deep in mud and feeding out, the last thing you need is your jacket waving the white flag.

You wanted to stay dry without overheating.

We gave you Twin Skin Technology, a dual-layer system that blocks wind and rain on the outside, while pulling moisture away from your skin to keep you dry and comfortable.

You needed gear that dries fast and keeps moving with you.

We added Mesh & DryCuff Technology for rapid drying, so it’s ready to work when you are.

You wanted simplicity that works, so we added a magnetic storm flap that keeps water out, no matter what.

Tested to the max

We punished Kaiwaka Stormforce, and it refused to flinch.

SeamFused Technology means no stitching, no weak points, just high-frequency welded seams that are 100% waterproof and built to last.

Every feature, every fabric, every finish has been field-tested by the people who need it most.

Because when your gear fails, your day gets harder, and that’s not an option.

Dry. Warm. Unstoppable.

Kaiwaka Stormforce isn’t just about protection, it’s about performance too.

It’s about staying dry without the bulk, warm without the sweat, and protected without being restricted.

This is gear that works as hard as you do.

From the 4am starts to shifting fences battling sideways rain, from drenching mobs in the frost and the kinds of days that don’t come with a knock-off time.

“Designed by farmers, for farmers is more than a principle—it is our process,” — Kaiwaka Design Team.

“Built on real feedback from real farmers, the new Stormforce reflects the lived experience of those working in some of the toughest conditions in the country.

“Their voices shaped every detail, from the structural enhancements to the smallest finishing touches.”

Stormforce

Shaped by farmers. Designed to perform. Made to outlast.