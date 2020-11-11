Joe's Farm gig Whangamata gig still awaiting liquor licence

Crowds descended on Jo Adam's farm for the Shapeshifter concert in Whangamata. Photo / Coastal News

More than 6000 tickets have sold for a two-day festival on Jo Adam's farm in Opoutere but festival-goers may not be allowed to consume alcohol.

A hearing was held in Whangamata on Thursday

with applicant Colin Davis seeking a special licence to serve alcohol at the event.

Mr Davis, of Takanini, has a catering company and would hold the licence for the bars at the event on December 30 and 31, featuring Shapeshifter and L.A.B among headline acts.

Concerns were raised by residents at last week's Whangamata Community Board meeting who say the new festival format over two days and additional numbers will attract trouble to the town at its busiest time of year.

Lisa McNee told the board few residents knew what was being proposed with an application for six events at Jo Adam's Farm over the year and more event-goers at New Year's.

"What's going to happen when there's 10,000 [people] dropped off. We don't have enough police for that, we don't have enough St Johns for that, we don't have enough infrastructure to manage the 60,000 people that are already in town, how are we going to manage the 10,000 drunk people being dropped off two nights in a row?"

Matthew Lloyd said he remembered Whangamata's bottle riots when he was working baking pies at 4am, with people "breaking down the door because they needed a feed".

"I went to Jo's Farm last year, I know the previous promoters, but I think this is greedy ... I think you should look at not allowing this to happen.

"Last year's New Year's Eve went really well ... but I think we have to think about Whangamata as a community. We don't need the riots in the main street."

Attending the hearing were police, Thames-Coromandel District Council and the Medical Officer of Health.

Questions were asked about how the new organiser behind this year's event - The Other Side Festival - planned to reduce the number of intoxicated patrons, who will be camping at the venue but cannot be prevented from leaving.

The gig last year drew 6500 partygoers but was a single day and night event held under the organisation of Whangamata's Denis Beaver and promoter Manolo Echave, with another local backer.

The gig was followed up with a second event, Farm Dance, at the same venue on January 5.

Denis Beaver is not involved in this year's event, and instead Mr Echave has teamed up with Clayton Spence and Aucklander Colin Davis.

Mr Davis applied last week for a special licence so alcohol can be served.

The Other Side Festival has been promoted since June and tickets have been selling online for the gig. At last count more than 6000 had sold.

At the hearing as a witness, Mr Echave replied to questions that he had been approached by Mr Spence on one of the events in January, and Mr Spence told him he wanted to talk to the farm owner Jo Adams about doing an event on the farm.

Asked why this year's organisers had left it so long before applying for a special licence to serve alcohol, Mr Echave said there were "background issues".

Mr Davis, who is aged 68, said he had a long history in the event industry including a BeeGees Concert at Western Springs Stadium, the Laneway Festival and Big Day Out in Auckland, Whitianga New Year Concert and the Summer Vineyard Tour and was familiar with the requirements of a venue such as Jo Adams farm.

He said he had worked with Mr Echave over many years.

"My experience at these are directly relevant to this event, this is a music festival run across two days back to back," he said.

"I believe there is no expiry date on experience."

He said he had no major issues when he had been a licensee.

"This experience has been a different experience for me in terms of the level of questions. Reporting agencies have asked the same questions, like they are testing our previous responses.

"I accept in hindsight I could've done better in the information we provided but we have tried to address issues raised in questions and correspondence with the agencies over the last few months so some of the criticisms have been unfair."

The committee has 30 days to make its decision.