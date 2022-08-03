New Zealand Young Farmers' new chair Jessie Waite (centre), pictured with elected directors from left: Nicola Blowey, Sammy Bills, Chloe Belfield and independent director Malcolm Nitschke. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand Young Farmers' new chair Jessie Waite (centre), pictured with elected directors from left: Nicola Blowey, Sammy Bills, Chloe Belfield and independent director Malcolm Nitschke. Photo / Supplied

Inglewood Young Farmer Jessie Waite has been announced as the new chair of New Zealand Young Farmers.

Waite, 30, who has been an NZ Young Farmers' member for nine years, is an OSPRI regional partner in Taranaki.

She was elected to the position at the organisation's latest board meeting and replaces Kent Weir who ended his 12-month term as chair.

Waite said she was looking forward to the next 12 months.

"We have some really neat work going on at New Zealand Young Farmers at the moment," she told The Country's Rowena Duncum.

Creating a sustainable organisation and building on NZ Young Farmers' "rich history" was an important focus for Waite.

Members were the "key stakeholders" of NZ Young Farmers, and nurturing their progression and growing their numbers was vital for the future of the organisation, she said.

"We want to see young people in the sector and around New Zealand...become leaders and grow."

Diversity was a huge part of NZ Young Farmers, so it was important to provide environments where members could develop in "their own space," Waite said.

"You look at different clubs and there's such variety in their make-up.

"So, it's about being able to create platforms where we're meeting the needs of that diverse membership base."

There would be "a lot of work going on" in the next two years and Waite was keen to make her 12 months as chair count, to ensure all workstreams were "on track".

Organisations like Young Farmers were important for wellbeing in the rural community, Waite said.

"The connections and the friendship for me...are the best thing you can get out of Young Farmers."

Listen below:

Waite said attending events such as the Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final were "so special" because they were an opportunity to catch up with friends and potentially make some new ones as well.

"We talk a lot about farmers being isolated, so it's creating a space where young people can get off-farm and connect with other people, whether it's like-minded people or those who come from a different background.

"It's just a neat organisation."