Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Innovative wool-based growing-media set to transform horticulture

By Rachel Canning
The Country·
4 mins to read

Jacinta Penn won the Innovation Prototype award at Fieldays 2024 for her wool-based growing-media block product for horticulture industry use. Photo / Nick Walker, Container Space

Jacinta Penn won the Innovation Prototype award at Fieldays 2024 for her wool-based growing-media block product for horticulture industry use. Photo / Nick Walker, Container Space

What happens when wool and horticulture collide? Countries start calling.

Lack of choice for a sustainable growing-media for the horticulture industry led to agritech innovator Jacinta Penn wondering if a solution lay with wool.

She questioned if the properties and applications of wool had been fully explored in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country