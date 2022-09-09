Inaugural rural health conference kicks off in Christchurch

Photo / 123rf

More than 350 rural health experts are meeting in Christchurch as the first National Rural Health Conference, hosted by Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network, gets underway.

The new health entity was launched in July, and the conference will offer rural health experts the opportunity to have their say on what it should prioritise.

Hauora Taiwhenua chief executive Dr Grant Davidson said rural health workers were under immense pressure.

"The rural workforce is the number one issue, without a workforce, we don't have a health system, so that's the first thing," he said.

"Managing after hours and emergency care as the second priority, because our people are working 24/7, and with a reduced workforce, that's becoming even more unsustainable.

"And then with the new health reforms coming in, how can we make use of these locality frameworks to ensure that things like workforce funding are at the right levels?"

Davidson said attendees would also be able to contribute to the co-design of rural health workforce training and education, an after-hours and urgent care Telehealth Service.

He said the conference would be used as a platform to come up with solutions to offer up to the government's new health entity.

"For the first time ever, we've managed to get rural communities acknowledged as a priority population group under the new legislation.

"That means these new entities are going to have to be accountable for health outcomes in those rural areas, and they say that they're looking at innovative solutions and new ways forward.

"So, we're going to be there with some solutions to put to them.

"We're really hoping that this is the start of a new future for rural health."

Speakers at the conference include Riana Manuel, Te Aka Whai Ora chief executive Dr Sven Hansen, founder of The Resilience Institute, and Dr Ihirangi Heke speaking on Te Ao Māori concepts and approaches to health and wellbeing.

Associate Minister for Health (Māori) Peeni Henare will open the conference.

