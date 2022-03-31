Sir Colin Meads with Andrew Sirl (left) and Hemi Winiterei at Pinetree Farm in 2012. Photo / Supplied

The IHC Calf and Rural Scheme may have originated with a Taranaki farmer, but it will always be associated with a legendary All Black from Te Kuiti.



Sir Colin "Pinetree" Meads was instrumental in setting up the scheme and was its patron for more than 30 years, right up to the day of his passing in 2017.

The scheme was originally established by Taranaki farmer Norm Cashmore, who offered a pair of gumboots to every farmer donating a calf to the Taranaki branch of IHC.

Now, 40 years later, the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme has raised $40 million and has received support from thousands of generous farmers.

Pinetree's support for the organisation goes back even further, beginning in 1974 after an IHC delegation from Hamilton turned up to his Te Kuiti farm for tea and scones.

"I think at the end he couldn't really say no ... and it all started from there," his son, Glynn "Pinecone" Meads told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

Over the years Pinetree used his influence as an All Black to raise awareness and funds for people with intellectual disabilities and even donated all his speaking fees to IHC.

Some of this money went towards buying a 4-hectare smallholding in Te Kuiti.

This became known as "Pinetree Farm" and it soon became home to men with disabilities for many years.

Listen below:

Pinecone remembered the farm and how impressed his dad was by the men employed there.

"I know there was a local chap here, Dean Walker, that he felt very proud when he managed to get him on Pinetree Farm and get him out of – for want of a better word – a home."

Pinetree "loved everything to do with the IHC," his daughter Rhonda Wilcox told Mackay.

"He just felt the cause was so worthwhile that he gave so much time [to it] - weekends, just dragging mum out, doing the raffles around the hotels, he just loved the people he was associating [with] he loved the children he was supporting."

Wilcox remembered her mother Verna, Lady Meads, who she described as "the rock" of the family, being very proud of her husband's efforts.

Sir Colin Meads and Verna, Lady Meads. Photo / Supplied

"Dad just knew he had her full support, whether it was shooting off by himself or dragging her out along with him to these events.

"I think they both got enjoyment out of it. Mum was so proud of what he did and how he used his fame to help and support others. Very proud of him."

As for the $40 million raised over 40 years, Wilcox couldn't put a number on how much her dad had raised.

"It'd be pretty big, the amount. I'd like to say half but I'm just proud of what he did and how he achieved such greatness for such a good cause."

Pinetree's commitment to IHC really hit home later on for his son.

"He did a lot. It's amazing. We never realised until later on in life when the accolades started coming and everyone had a story about dad.

"It sort of just blew us away and made us realise what a popular person he was and what great things he did for the IHC."

More about the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme

The IHC Calf and Rural Scheme is dedicated to partnering with farmers to help make a difference in the lives of people with intellectual disabilities.

Farmers can support the scheme through a virtual donation to the market value of an animal, or by pledging to rear and sell a calf or lamb on behalf of the IHC.

Find out more about the scheme here.