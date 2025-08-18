“This is what we breed them for, they just live and breathe work.
“That’s why I went to the dog I did. I want to get back to more natural ability. And she’s definitely got that.”
One would hope so, considering Miley is the third generation of a line of dogs Shaw bred from huntaway matriarch Edge.
Edge has recently returned to the farm as a retired working dog, joining her daughter Roxy and granddaughters Miley and Duchess.
“Edge would be 13 coming on 14 now. So it’s pretty special to have her back, and have the whole family back together,” Shaw told Country Life.
“I’m just rapt that I’ve been given the opportunity to have her home for her last few years and just make the most, you know, because Edge herself, she’s the foundation to all my dogs that are sitting in my kennel. Without her, I wouldn’t have any of the dogs I’ve got now.”
There’s a close family resemblance in the four black and tan huntaways on the back of Shaw’s truck - though Miley’s on the slightly smaller side, even for a young dog.
Just how he likes them: “I want a team of black and tan dogs like that.”
Meanwhile, two new huntaway pups - one black and tan, the other all black - have joined the team in the kennel, the last line of Shaw’s old trialling dog, Dixie, now retired after placing third in the North Island, and sixth in New Zealand at the National Champs last year.
“I’ll keep both of these right through, and the cycle starts again.”
Looking at them both, one realises just how far Miley’s come, and at times it’s easy to forget she’s not much more than a pup herself.
The breeding lines and multiple generations kept in Shaw’s kennels are a reminder of that original question, which first brought Country Life along to watch the training process.