Honours night recognises Rangiputa Rural Fire Force

The entire Rangiputa Rural Fire Force. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

They may be one of the Far North's smaller firefighting units, but what they lack in numbers, they make up for in service.

The Rangiputa Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) Honours Night was held on Saturday night, August 14, and hosted around 100 guests at the Karikari Community Hall.

A total of 94 years of service was recognised with a number of special medals and awards presented by Fire and Emergency New Zealand Muriwhenua area manager Wipari Henwood.

Robin Billington (Rangiputa fire chief) and wife Judy (station training coordinator/office administrator) were the recipients of the most honours, with a total of 23 years of service each - 46 combined.

Robin and Judy Billington have served a combined 46 years in the Rangiputa Rural Fire Force. Photo / Myjanne Jensen.

The couple moved to the area around 30 years ago and said being of service had been the driving force behind their commitment to their roles.

"Volunteering is a great way to give back to the community and when we moved up here it was our way to contribute," Judy said.

"Tonight is about honouring our crew for all their hard work and efforts.

"Some people are up several times during the night if the siren goes off and still have to get up the next day and go to work.

"Those people are incredible and it's important the community understands they're just volunteers and do it for the love of it.

"We all work as a team and work together and that's what makes us the great crew we are today."

Steve Goodwin receiving medals and bars for a total of 17 years service. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

Only a few years ago the Rangiputa Fire Brigade was down to just three members, but a resurgence in recent years had seen the next generation pick that up again.

The crew now sits at 14 with the addition of five new members in the past month.

Robin said the biggest lesson he'd learned in his time as Fire Chief was that fire was very much alive and needed to be respected.

"Fire in itself is a learning curve, it's like a hungry child and if you give it food, it will take off," he said.

"I've seen it jump so far and so quickly and the biggest thing I've learned is that fire is a living thing.

"If you take its fuel away, you start to win the battle."

Other notable achievements on the night were husband and wife Steve and Vanessa Goodwin who were acknowledged for their respective 17 and 15 years of service, as well as Raewyn Nixon (nine years) and husband Terry Nixon (seven years).

Vanessa Goodwin received a range of medals and bars for 15 years service. Photo/ Myjanne Jensen.

Terrayna Nixon received Most Travelled Young Volunteer, Jaiden McGrath received Keenest Young Volunteer, Jo Armstrong received Most Improved Young Volunteer and Brian Burke was acknowledged as Most Dedicated Young Volunteer.