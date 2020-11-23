Higgins Shearing Limited wins Rural Women NZ Supreme Award

Sarah Higgins competing in Golden Shears in 2015.

Higgins Shearing Limited, owned and operated by Sarah Higgins, is the winner of the Supreme Award in this year's NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards.

Sarah's shearing and woolhandling business is based in Marlborough and breaks all the stereotypes of how a shearing crew might look and behave.

"We strive to break through the status quo of the shearing industry," says Sarah.

Sarah works hands on in the sheds day to day and is passionate about her work.

"My inspiration comes from my passion for the job. When I left school, having worked as a woolhandler in the sheds, I had developed a real passion for wool and wanted to head in the direction of marketing. But six months in an office role soon sorted that for me and I couldn't get the shearing sheds out of my system.

"Since starting shearing fulltime it is now my number one passion and I love to see others excel in what is essentially a professional sport. Farmers love our passion for the work we do and the commitment we put in to doing the best we can for their wool in such a professional manner."

"Sarah's passion for her work together with her support for her community and the shearing industry is outstanding," says Rural Women New Zealand president Fiona Gower.

RWNZ national president, Fiona Gower

"I was privileged to see Sarah shear as part of a world record setting team earlier this year and she is a fantastic role model and mentor for women entering the industry," Fiona.

Seven Category Award winners competed for the Supreme Award this year which was announced at an awards ceremony at the Public Trust Hall in Wellington on Friday.

NZI executive manager commercial underwriting Christina Chellew says there was an extra dimension in judging the awards this year.

"In proceeding with the awards this year, against the background of Covid-19, we were incredibly impressed by the resilience and innovation shown by all our entrants. The combination of Sarah's commitment to her business, leadership in her industry and support for her rural community makes her a very deserving winner of this year's Supreme Award," says Christina.

The NZI Rural Women NZ Business Award 2020 Category Award Winners are:

Creative Arts: Farmers Daughter Design Studio - Becks Tosswill (Wairarapa).

Emerging Business: Grass Roots Media – Chelsea Millar (Manawatu).

Innovation: Purvis Feeds – Henrietta Purvis (North Otago).

Love of the Land: Higgins Shearing Ltd - Sarah Higgins, (Marlborough).

Rural Champion: SMW Design & Events – Sue Wilson, (Wairoa).



Bountiful Table: The Baked Dane – Lisa Brink, (Horowhenua).



Rural Health and Wellbeing Excellence: Kate Ivey Fitness – Kate Ivey, (Twizel).