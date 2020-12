Three people are uninjured after their boat capsized near Pātea yesterday. Photo / File

Two people were winched to safety by a rescue helicopter after their boat capsized north of the Pātea river mouth on Tuesday.

Police confirmed that they received a report of a capsized boat off the coast around 4.50pm yesterday, with three occupants stranded in the water.

One of the boat's passengers swam to shore, while the remaining two were winched to safety.

According to Police, all three occupants were uninjured.