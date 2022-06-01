Four-legged friends were also watching the action at the NZ Sheep Dog Champs. Photo / Supplied

The national sheep dog trial championships in the King Country are nearing the business end as heavy rain falls on the fourth day on the course at Meringa Station, east of Taumarunui.

Conditions were challenging, according to King Country Sheep Dog Trial Association's Facebook updates, starting with rain on opening day on Monday, followed by some brief fine weather.

However, heavy rain overnight Wednesday, which continued mid-morning today, has caused "a lot of surface water" and made things "a little unpleasant".

Trialists were up for the challenge though, with one post reporting:

"As we know, our men and women are hardy souls and the show goes on."

That show continued today with the 9am call, which listed the leading seven in each of the classes – long head, short head and yard, zig-zag hunt and straight hunt.

One trialist said it had rained really heavily all week and that was reflected in the sheep being "pretty tricky".

"Results reflect the good patches of weather and the leaderboard is constantly changing," he said.

About 770 runs had been completed, comprising about 230 on each of the hunt courses, 165 on the long head course, and about 150 on the short head and yard course, involving about 400 dogs.

They were vying firstly for the North Island titles, decided on the runs during the week, with the top seven in each class then contesting the national title run-offs.

Defending North Island long head champion Stuart Child and dog Brodie, of King Country club Te Anga, were on the leaderboard at 9 am today in defence of the title, while Canterbury trialist Steve Kerr, who won the South Island Championships zig-zag hunt title with Holly last month was on the straight hunt board with another of his team.

New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Championships leaderboards at 9 am, June 2:

Long head: Graeme Cook, Glen (Whatatutu); David Shield, Jack (Dannevirke); Howard Ingles, Lou (Waimarama); Neil Evans, Lad (Omihi); Merv Utting, Steel (Poverty Bay); Neville Child, Harry (Maungakaramea); Stuart Child, Brodie (Te Anga).

Short head and yard: Lawrence Rau, Dixie (Matawai); Kevin O'Connor, Jax (Waikoau); Neil Evans, Tess (Omihi); Neville Child, Finn (Maungakaramea); Guy Peacock, Slim (Makotuku); Stan Whiteman, Reign (Taumarunui); Gavin Drake, Baldy (Mataroa).

Zig zag hunt: Liam Park, Risk (Moawhango); John Carrad, Sooty (Kapiti-West Coast); Greg Anderson, Gus (Te Anga); Bennett Manson, Sam (Mohaka); Leo Edginton, Deano (Tolaga Bay); Roy Pullen, Paws (Parapara-Makirikiri); George Shield, Smoke (Tolaga Bay).

Straight hunt: Steve Kerr, Rich (Mackenzie); Troy MacDonald, Mouse (Putaruru); Ned George, Kruger (Wairoa); Tom Manson, Buck (Mohaka); David Scragg, Flow (Wairoa); Dylan Gallien, Troop (Mataroa); James Maher, Rogue (Moawhango).