John Kingston from Carfields Livestock auctioning a pen of sheep for a Cancer Society fundraiser at Stortford Lodge sale yards in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Over August, farmers will have the chance to donate to the Cancer Society through their livestock sales at the Stortford Lodge Sale Yards.

Any farmer can donate proceeds from any animal sold at Stortford Lodge this month, with all the proceeds being passed on to the Hawke's Bay Cancer Society.

With the support of the Stortford Lodge sale yards, numerous stock agents and trucking companies, the sales being held every Monday and Wednesday will give the rural community a chance to make a substantial difference in the lives of people with cancer in the region.

Central Hawke's Bay supportive care coordinator Jenny Schaw said the Cancer Society helps more than 500 rural people with cancer each year.

"So the Stortford Lodge sales are the perfect opportunity for farmers to show their support, and it's easy to do," she said.

Dean Freeman Redshaw Livestock, Jenny Schaw Cancer Society, John Kingston Carfields Livestock, and Brenton Giddens PGG Wrightsons kicking off a month of charity stock auctions. Photo/Warren Buckland

"It is as simple as letting your stock agent know if you'd like to donate the proceeds from one or more animals from your sale offering, and they will handle it from there."

Several trucking companies are also on board and are providing free freight for the donated animals.

The Cancer Society is committed to reducing the incidence and impact of cancer on rural communities by providing information, support, counselling, health promotion, undertaking research and providing transport to treatment, Schaw explained.

"By showing your support and offering an animal or two, you are making a difference and allowing the Hawke's Bay Cancer Society to offer their support to anyone with cancer."

Contact your local stock agent to arrange this if you are interested in participating.

Schaw said supporters could deposit directly into the Cancer Society's account; just use your name and reference stock sales.

Hawke's Bay Cancer Society account number: 06-0645-0235851-00.

If you would like a receipt for your direct deposit, please email Justine.fisher@cancercd.org.nz.