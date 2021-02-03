Hawke's Bay fishing competition delayed due to big swells

A winner at the Megafish in 2018. Photo / File

The start of Hawke's Bay Sports Fishing Club glamour four-day event Megafish Hawke's Bay has been postponed due to a forecast of increasingly rough seas.

The decision was made last night as hundreds of entrants and supporters gathered for a briefing ahead of the start which was to have been at 6am today.

A Your Solutions Megafish facebook post says the situation will be reassessed on Friday night, in the hope of a Saturday start to a competition now likely to be no more than two days.

With close to 400 entrants, the club is still catering to the anglers and crews with daily functions at the Nelson Quay clubhouse which has been host to the tournament for more than 40 years.

More to come