Hawke's Bay dog trialists venture out of the region

Te Aute trialist Bob Bruce in action. Photo / File

A rare two-week gap in the Hawke's Bay sheep dog trials circuit saw some top competitors venturing further afield to get points and more form heading toward the island and national championships.

With the Mohaka trials cancelled, there are no Hawke's Bay centre events between the Tikokino trials on March 19-20 and the Okawa trials on April 9-10.

Leading the charge were major-title winners Bob Bruce, of Te Aute club, and Stuart McNeill, of Te Pohue, who each ventured triumphantly to Wairarapa SHB club East Coast trials at Pōrangahau.

Bruce won the long head title with Susan, having a week earlier won the Makotuku long head with Jacko, while McNeill ran a quinella with Ranger and Stock in the Zig Zag hunt.

Other notable performances in the last three weeks included Graham Duff's heading double with Jess at Tikokino.

RESULTS:

Tikokino, March 19-20:

Long head: G Duff, Jess, 98pts, 1; L Horsfall, Raid, 97.8pts, 2; B Bruce, Jacko, 97.5pts, 3; P Evans, Richie, 97.2pts, 4; B Burke, Stone, 96.7pts, 5. Intermediate – R Hawkins, Prince. Maiden – H Smith, Chief.

Short head and yard: G Duff, Jess, 98pts, 1; L Horsfall, Raid, 97.2pts, 2; J Bartlett, Bluey, 97pts, 3; B Bruce, Susan, 96.5pts, 4; S Dorward, Queen, 95.5pts, 5. Intermediate – N Clark, Meg. Maiden – D Evans, Cash.

Zig zag hunt: B Scragg, Fred, 98pts, 1; J Hemopo, Kahn, 97.5pts, 2; M Lourie, Klay, 97pts, 3; R Hawkins, Box, 96.5pts, 4; J Hemopo, Frankie, 96pts, 5. Intermediate – B Scragg, Fred. Maiden – J Hemopo, Abbo.

Straight hunt: J Wilson, Mace, 98pts, 1; B Scragg, Fred, 97.75pts, 2; J Hemopo, Frankie,97.5pts, 3; D Sheild, Rock, 97.25pts, 4; B Scragg, Jazz, 97pts, 5. Intermediate – J Wilson, Mace. Maiden – B Cumming, Rogue.

Makotuku, March 19-20:

Long head: B Bruce, Susan, 97.25pts, 1; P Williams, Guide, 97pts, 2; J Bartlett, Honk, 96.75pts, 3; J Bartlett, Lurk, 96.5pts, 4; B Matthews, Trim, 96pts, 5. Intermediate – J Bartlett, Lurk. Maiden – H Smith, Chief.

Short head and yard: P Evans, Ritchie, 98.5pts, 1; M Sugden Scot, 97.5pts, 2; J Bartlett, Bluey, 97pts, 3; P Evans, Trump, 96.7pts, 4; N Clark, Meg, 96.5pts, 5. Intermediate: - N Clark, Meg, Maiden – J Dixon, Belle.

Zig Zag hunt : S Prouting, Meg, 94pts, 1; D Sheild, Rock, 92pts, 2; C Caseley, Rock, 91.5pts, 3; H Smith, Prout, 91pts, 4; W Hands, Pulse, 90pts, 5. Intermediate – H Smith – Prout. Maiden – J Hemopo, Abbo.

Straight hunt: L Wink, Storm, 98pts, 1; C Shaw, Edge, 97pts, 2; T Stevenson, Banjo, 96.5pts, 3; V Marfell, Torque, 96pts, 4; L Wink, Grace, 95.5pts. Intermediate and Maiden – C Shaw, Edge.

East Coast club at Pōrangahau, March 26-27:

Long head: B Bruce, Jacko, 97.5pts, 1; J Wilson, Cap, 97pts, 2; G Peacock, Chief, 96.5pts, 3; D Wallace, Slug, 96pts, 4; B Bruce, Susan, 95pts, 5. Intermediate – J Wilson, Cap. Maiden – B Rogers, Max.

Short head and yard: B Arends, Sav, 95.5pts, 1; J Wilson, Cap, 95pts, 2; G Peacock, Slim, 94.5pts, 3; G Peacock, Chief, 94pts, 4; J Bartlett, Lurk, 92pts, 5. Intermediate – B Arends, Sav; Maiden - B Rogers, Max.

Zig zag hunt: S McNeill, Ranger, 98pts, 1; S McNeill, Stock, 97.5pts, 2; T Stevenson, Banjo, 97pts, 3; B Harvey, Reggie, 96.5pts, 4; V Marfell, Torque, 96.25pts, 5. Intermediate – T Stevenson, Banjo, Maiden – C Ramritu, Gem.

Straight hunt: S McDonald, Woody, 97.5pts, 1; D Sheild, Rock, 96pts, 2; B Morrison, Wai, 95pts, 3; H Simpson, Norm, 94pts, 4; T Stevenson, Donk, 93.75pts, 5. Intermediate – S McDonald, Woody. Maiden – H Simpson, Norm.