Groundswell NZ's 'Mother of All Protests' gets city backers

Bryce McKenzie and co-founder Laurie Paterson. Photo / Sharon Paterson

Town and country together.

That's part of Groundswell NZ's mantra before its second major protest, "Mother of All Protests," on Sunday, November 21, when people would be encouraged to drive to their local town, stay in their vehicle and listen for a Groundswell statement to be read on the Newstalk ZB radio frequency at 1.35 pm.

Co-founder Laurie Paterson said momentum had continued to build since thousands of farmers, and a fair few dogs, descended on towns and cities throughout the country for "Howl of a Protest," to oppose what they called unworkable regulations.

More centres were on board for the next protest, including Napier and Tauranga, and a huge turnout, including many tradies, was expected in Auckland.

Groundswell NZ had created an online tool for supporters to write to Agriculture and Rural Communities Minister Damien O'Connor, "to tell him to do his job and stick up for rural communities," the group said.

Since launching last Friday, it had generated about 5000 letters. Hard copies would be delivered to Mr O'Connor's Beehive office before the protest.

Listen to Rowena Duncum interview Laurie Paterson about the "Mother of all Protests" on The Country below:

Copies would be sent to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw.

Paterson said virtually all feedback and phone calls before "Howl of a Protest" were from rural people but this time it was the opposite, with the calls coming out of cities.

"That's part of our mantra this time ... town and country together," he said.

There were expectations of those attending the "Mother of All Protests," including obeying road rules, local Covid-19 rules and making way for emergency services.

Participants needed to stay in their vehicle and not compromise their bubble, he said.

The Groundswell NZ message would be read by co-founder Bryce McKenzie, who would drive into Gore along with Paterson.

The pair have recently had meetings with Federated Farmers, Beef+Lamb New Zealand, DairyNZ and Horticulture New Zealand, discussing a range of topics.