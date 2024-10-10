“My partner [now husband] Jared and I were the last to arrive in October 2020,” Illston said.

“Without even seeing the property, we packed up our car and drove up.

“It’s lovely here.

“We have water glimpses and great views of the Kaimai ranges.

“Sometimes we all just stand outside and watch the sunset.”

Starting from scratch

Richard de Groen showing Arabella Mather where to put their harvest. Photo / John Borren

Illston started creating the market garden from scratch, and in January 2021 took a weekend course to kick-start her knowledge of horticulture.

“We used cardboard to smother the lawn and then added layers of compost,” she said.

“It wasn’t until September last year that I decided to quit my part-time job and have a go at running the business full time.”

The garden is now around 600sq m, providing fresh produce to organic stores in Thames and Waihī, as well as Falls Retreat restaurant and local farmers markets.

Protecting the earth

Georgia’s uncle Jon de Groen helping out. Photo / John Borren

Illston’s philosophy revolves around growing healthful salad greens that don’t strip the earth.

“As a family, we knew going into it that we wanted to do this on a small scale to provide food that’s healthy for people and good for the planet,” she said.

“We’re working in a regenerative way, with no-dig, spray-free organic practices.”

That means no heavy machinery to till the soil; everything is done by hand.

“There’s a belief that conventional methods using tractors are damaging to the soil,” Illston said.

“We have a tool called a tilther and a fork so that we’re never digging too deep in those garden beds, which helps preserve the biology of the soil.

“There are millions of micro-organisms so when you dig, you’re destroying them.

“We work hard to take care of them.”

Illston said the practice also helped to keep weeds to a minimum.

“By not disturbing weed seeds they’re not needed, so weeds don’t grow,” she said.

“They’re there for a purpose: to provide structure and food for micro-organisms, so if you leave them alone, it’s best for the soil.”

Illston practices cover cropping, which makes full use of the garden beds all year round.

“We grow around 10 to 15 different crops – mostly salad greens and baby root vegetables – and we try to rotate plants straight after each harvest so they’re absorbing different nutrients.

“Our soil also has a low pH level, so we add lime and organic fertilisers.”

What an average day looks like

Georgia Illston working the land. Photo / John Borren

An average day sees the 28-year-old up early to harvest, then wash and pack in time to make deliveries in the afternoon.

“If I’m not harvesting, I’ll be flipping beds and getting them prepped to be planted again,” she said.

“A lot of what we produce is very fast-growing.

“If there’s a large order to fill, I’ll get Dad to come help me with it. He intends to be more involved after he retires.”

When she reflects on how different life is in rural Katikati compared to living in the city, Illston couldn’t be happier.

“I definitely eat differently to how I used to,” she said.

“I love days when I’m working and listening to music and if there’s a whole bed of lettuce to plant, it takes a while but it’s satisfying.

“Talking to customers and getting to know people who come to our stall at the markets is nice.

“I love the conversations it creates; from people talking about how eating organic has helped them health-wise to how they use our produce in recipes.”

Family involvement

Georgia Illston (left) with her sister Gabrielle Mather and Arabella Mather. Photo / John Borren

Illston’s sister Gabi Mather is the head flower grower; selecting the varieties to plant as seeds all the way through to harvesting and arranging them into bouquets for market.

She then works the stalls along with her 16-month-old, Arabella.

“Gabi’s been bringing my niece to markets since she was a few weeks old, so our regular customers and other stallholders are watching her grow up,” Illston laughed.

“She’s just starting to walk and already loves eating avocados and waving at customers.”

Now, four years after her father was first inspired by an instructional video, Illston shares her knowledge and sustainable practices online with more than 3000 followers.

“Having the YouTube channel adds another layer of diversity to the business,” she said.

“Making videos helps me to tell my story and connect with people all over the world.

“My generation is very aware of issues we’re facing when it comes to climate change so having a positive impact on the earth is the least we can do.”



