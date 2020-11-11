Great first dairy weaner sale at Dannevirke

PGG Wrightson's auctioneer Bjorn Andersen works the price for these Friesian weaner bulls up to $510/head.

In the largest yarding of top quality dairy weaners seen for many years prices were very buoyant and up on sales about the country at the Dannevirke and Pahiatua Dairy Weaner sale on Tuesday, November 10.

PGG Wrightson's livestock agent Tim Pickering said weights were well up (10-15kg) on last year and bidding was spirited by one of the largest crowds at a Dannevirke sale in quite a while.

These Sinclair Bros. Friesian weaner bulls were in the upper price range at $508/head.

He put the high prices down to a very benign spring and a really heavy dump of rainfall in recent days throughout the Tararua and Hawke's Bay/Manawatu.

More than 1000 weaners changed hands, predominantly Friesian bulls and beef crosses with just over 160 weaner heifers.

The average price for weaner bulls was $506/head, the highest spring born being Terry Farming's Friesians at $525/head and Hoggy's Farming Hereford X at $570/head.

Autumn born calves were sought after, the top price of $825/head going to JPC Beech of Pahiatua.

The 11 weaner steers averaged $660/head while the eight steers in the market averaged $555/head.

The next sale is on November 24 when a similar number of weaners is expected.