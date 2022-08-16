Agriculture and rural communities Minister Damien O'Connor. Photo / Supplied

The Government is committing $1.6 million to support agricultural and horticultural science teachers in secondary schools.

The aim of the five-year initiative was to get "more young minds eyeing food and fibre careers," agriculture and rural communities Minister Damien O'Connor said.

"We're backing the development of a nationwide advisory team to provide support to agricultural and horticultural science teachers, create resources, and provide important links to local food and fibre sector partners."

The $1.6 million will be funded over five years to the initiative through the Ministry for Primary Industries' Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures (SFF Futures) fund.

It will provide for one full-time adviser and a support person based at St Paul's Collegiate School in Hamilton, and up to 16 part-time regionally based advisers.

O'Connor said the nationwide advisory team will survey the professional development needs of agricultural and horticultural science teachers annually.

"They'll provide workshops to build professional practice, tailored mentoring and support for individual teachers where required, and develop and distribute teaching resources."

The team would also provide assistance to enhance student achievement, and help raise the profile and public perception of agricultural and horticultural science, he said.

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview Damien O'Connor on The Country below:

There were 126 schools across the country teaching agricultural and horticultural science and the Government aimed to increase this number, especially in urban areas, O'Connor said.

"We expect the support network will be a huge help to teachers who usually have sole charge of their subject and often have to take care of farmlets or orchards as part of their role."

He said the initiative would also help young Kiwis understand the "many exciting career options" available in both sectors and provide them with real-life work experience opportunities in their local communities.

New Zealand's $52 billion food and fibre sector was the backbone of the economy and how more than 367,000 people earn a living, he said.

"Our food and fibre sector is nothing if we don't have good people.

"Educated and enthusiastic people are our competitive advantage as an exporter because it's people that deliver technology and grow value."

O'Connor said he'd like to see this approach continue beyond the five-year project.

"One of the goals of this project is for the model to be self-sustaining so it continues to support teachers and their students long into the future."