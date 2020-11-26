Good dairy weaner sale at Dannevirke-Pahiatua Dairy Beef

These Gear weaners sold for $500/head, in the top third of the Friesian weaner bull prices.

More than 1000 dairy weaners changed hands at the Dannevirke-Pahiatua Dairy Beef sale in Dannevirke on November 24.

Friesian bulls numbered more than 600 and averaged $470/head with the top price of $510/head going to McHardies Farming.

Beef Cross weaner bulls were in strong demand, the 200 on sale averaging $549/head and the top price of $645/head going to Hoggy's Farming white-faces. There was strong demand for all beef crosses with Angus, Charolais and Speckled Park particularly popular.

While average prices for the 200 weaner heifers were down a little on the last sale, a particularly top line of autumn born calves from DB and KA Pedley topped the whole sale at $720/head and at $446/head the average was acceptable.

Recent rain in the Tararua is touted as a reason for the strong sale but there was keen interest from surrounding regions as well particularly Hawke's Bay.

The next sale is on December 8.