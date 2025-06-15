Advertisement
Glyphosate: Environmental group challenges EPA over reassessment refusal

By Keiller MacDuff
RNZ·
The ELI is challenging the EPA's 2024 refusal to reassess glyphosate and glyphosate-based substances. Photo / 123RF

By Keiller MacDuff of RNZ

The Environmental Law Initiative is challenging the Environmental Protection Authority’s refusal to reassess glyphosate and glyphosate-based substances.

A judicial review hearing, which is expected to last two days from Monday, will see ELI challenge the EPA’s 2024 refusal to reassess glyphosate and glyphosate-based substances.

There

