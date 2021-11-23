FMG Young Farmer of the Year 2022: Taranaki Manawatū regional finalists announced

Manwatū district contest competitors. Photo / Supplied

Taranaki Manawatū's regional finalists have been chosen for season 54 of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

Forty-six competitors over three district contests battled it out to be named as the top eight contenders for Young Farmer of the Year Taranaki Manawatū Region.

They will go head-to-head at the regional final on Saturday, March 19 and the winner will go through to the Young Farmer of the Year grand final in July.

The top eight competitors in the region are:

• Horizons Regional Council freshwater advisor, Ben Fraser

• Horizons Regional Council land management advisor, Brad Beatson

• Dairy farmer and 2020 Manawatū dairy trainee of the Year, David Reesby

• Veterinarian, Georgina Campbell

• PGG Wrightson cadet livestock agent, Shaun Rowe

• Massey University Young Farmer, Sam Sheriff

• Central Taranaki Young Farmer, Bradley Bullot

• Central Taranaki Young Farmer, Matthew McDougall

Taranaki Manawatū regional final co-conveners, Kate Stewart and Georgia Young said they hoped to put on a spectacle for both competitors and spectators at the event, which is being hosted at the Central District Field Days.

"I had the best time competing in the regional final last year and see having our event at Field Days as a great opportunity to show more people how fantastic the contest really is," Stewart said.

Having convened a district contest last year, Young thought the duo's experience was the perfect combination.

"My plan is to bring different aspects from within the agricultural industry to broaden horizons of the competitors," she said.

"I am most excited to see how the event comes together as a whole, while also being able to showcase Young Farmers at the Central District Field Days again."

New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said the competition improved every year, even with Covid-19 challenges.

"We've already exceeded last year's entries across the country, despite the fact that entries for a number of district contests are still open."

Coppersmith said season 54 will test competitors to see "who's up for it'".

"All of our volunteers and conveners right across the country have created some incredible challenges so far, with regional final season expected to take that to another level."

FMG Young Farmer of the Year 2022 Taranaki Manawatū regional final results

Manawatū district contest

1st - Ben Fraser, Whanganui Young Farmers

2nd - Brad Beatson, Marton Young Farmers

3rd - Sam Sheriff, Massey Young Farmers

Taranaki Manawatū District Contest

1st - David Reesby, Marton Young Farmers

2nd - Georgina Campbell, Marton Young Farmers

Taranaki District Contest

1st - Bradley Bullot, Central Taranaki Young Farmers

2nd - Shaun Rowe, Central Taranaki Young Farmers

3rd - Matthew McDougall, Inglewood Young Farmers

