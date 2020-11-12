Flood update: Napier's State of Emergency lifting at 6pm

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise flanked by DHB Medical Officer of Health, Nick Jones, at Friday's press conference. Photo Paul Taylor

Napier's flood-induced State of Emergency will lift at 6pm this evening.

Mayor Kirsten Wise addressed media in Napier and confirmed council would lift the status as there was no "immediate risks".

"All immediate risks have been assessed and we didn't feel there was any reason to continue with the Sate of Emergency and we're now transitioning into the recovery phase," Wise said.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Controller, Ian Macdonald, said there were now 102 uninhabitable homes in Napier.

Wise said the week had left many feeling "unsettled".

"We're finalising the criteria and application for the mayoral relief fund. The fund is for essential items of daily life such as food and clothing not covered by insurance.

"We've already been approached by local organisations and individuals wanting to make contributions to the fund."

She said 60 cars had turned up at refuse stations as of 10am Friday to take advantage of the free flood-related dumping offer.

When asking by media about "learnings" from the event, the mayor said the event unfolded so quick that "we couldn't have done any better than we did. It's now about looking at longer term infrastructure."

She said a "conversation" would need to be had around the costs involved in longer term solutions.

Hawke's Bay DHB Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said the mental wellbeing of those affected was vital.

"There aew many fmailies here in Hawke's Bay who have lost much of their possessions and are facing really tough times," Jones said.

"You may feel like you have no future but it's important to just take one day at a time."

He urged those suffering to make the most of the many resources.

* Are you or someone you know feeling anxious or just need someone to talk to?

Call or text 1737 anytime, 24 hours a day. This service is completely free.

If you have urgent mental health needs you should call the Emergency Mental

Health Number on 0800 112 334.