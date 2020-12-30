Fisheries New Zealand reminding fishers to download the NZ Fishing Rules App.

Fisheries New Zealand is kicking off a campaign to encourage fishers to know, and follow, the rules in their area this summer.

Acting national manager fisheries compliance, Garreth Jay, says his team is expecting an influx of fishers over the coming months and it's important everyone does their part to protect the fishery.

"We're very lucky in New Zealand – none of us are too far away from the coast and the opportunity to go out into nature and catch some kaimoana.

"Many of us have great memories of fishing with our friends and whānau and we all want to help make sure that continues and that there are enough fish in the water for future generations to enjoy.

"The key thing to remember is that the rules can and do change. You can't rely on your knowledge of last summer's rules to see you through. For example, rules have changed over the last year for blue cod, crayfish and set netting."

Fortunately, there's an easy way to get up to date and look after our fisheries – just download the NZ Fishing Rules App before you head out. It'll give you all the latest rules about catch limits, fishing methods, and restrictions in your area so you never get caught out.

"To help us get the message across this summer we're launching a number of advertisements on radio, TV, and social media. We'll also be going where the fishers go, so you'll see our ads at wharves, fish and chip shops, and where you get your weather information.

"Remember, do your part to look after your local fishery this summer and follow the fishing rules. To find out how, download the NZ Fishing Rules App wherever you get your apps from and protect our kaimoana for future generations."

Further information about fishing rules and how to download the app is available online at https://www.fisheries.govt.nz/rules