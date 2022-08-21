Joe Camuso, Northland Regional Council's EV specialist, with the LDV Maxus electric ute that garnered plenty of interest at the Whangārei Growers Market. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

The first electric ute to become available in New Zealand attracted plenty of interest as part of an EV expo in Whangārei on Saturday.

The LDV Maxus ute was the star attraction at a small-scale EV expo at Whangārei Growers Market on Saturday, which also showcased Tesla's latest Model Y SUV - neither vehicles have been released in New Zealand yet. There were a number of other EVs of show, including the Atto 3 from Chinese newcomer Build Your Dream, and an electric motorcycle.

Northland Regional Council's EV specialist Joe Camuso said the vehicles drew a steady stream of people keen to learn more on Saturday, but the ute was the one that generated the most interest.

The new Tesla Model Y SUV attracted much attention at the Whangārei Growers Market expo on Saturday. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

The ute has a range of around 360 kilometres, which is more than enough for most tradies in a day, Camuso said - but it was the vehicle's torque that was most exciting.

''It has 100 per cent torque from the get-go, whether it be at 1rpm or 13,000rpm, all the torque is there,'' he said.

''So, for example, if you were towing the boat out of the water, there'll be no wheel-spinning while you get the right torque, as it's right there from the start.''

Camuso said tradies, farmers and ordinary members of the public all took an interest in the ute, and he was sure it would prove to be a popular seller when it was introduced into NZ, possibly later this year or early next.

''The manufacturer has sent it over (in left-hand drive) just to gauge the amount of interest, then if [the manufacturer] thinks there's enough, it changes the factory run to make right-hand drives, and they will be brought over here.''

He said the main response from those who saw the ute was: 'When can I get one?'

''There's a lot of people excited about it. It also has a 220-volt plug inside, so you can make a cup of coffee and some toast while you are out in the field.''

The Atto 3, from Chinese EV newcomer Build Your Dream, at Whangārei Growers Market on Saturday. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Camuso said while the ute was not available for the general public to take for a test drive, he had the chance to take it for a ride.

''I'd been in a (Toyota) Hilux for two days dealing with flood recovery (during last week's storm) and on Friday I got a chance to take this (ute) for a drive,'' he said.

''And I was very surprised, and impressed, with its response and quick pick-up. The torque was fantastic.''

Camuso said the Tesla Model Y SUV also garnered plenty of curiosity during the expo, which was also an EV charging demonstration, with experts giving advice on how to learn the basics and answering questions.