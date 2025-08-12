“And so I just thought, how can I create a community to help empower people, like women, and try and restore some of that sort of feel-good factor.”
Rolfe started the Females in Farming social media page a year ago and said it just exploded, gaining a following quickly.
She’s gone on to expand the brand with a practical and comfortable clothing range for on-farm and a farming hub where she shares her knowledge from the industry.
“There’s really a need for this sort of thing here, and it’s just evolved into becoming the clothing range and the polished farmer hub,” she said.
“So yeah, it’s been really good, really positive.”
Rolfe said her favourite part of being a dairy farmer is the cows - they’re her favourite animal.
- RNZ