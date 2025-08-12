Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Females in Farming’: Canterbury dairy farmer Anthea Rolfe creates online community for women

By Stephanie Ockhuysen
RNZ·
2 mins to read

Canterbury dairy farmer Anthea Rolfe started the Females in Farming social media page a year ago and says it has quickly gained a following.

Canterbury dairy farmer Anthea Rolfe started the Females in Farming social media page a year ago and says it has quickly gained a following.

By Stephanie Ockuysen of RNZ

A Canterbury dairy farmer has created an online community for other females in farming to share her knowledge and connect with her peers.

Anthea Rolfe left her corporate job in the aviation industry in Auckland 18 years ago to get into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save