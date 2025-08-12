Canterbury dairy farmer Anthea Rolfe started the Females in Farming social media page a year ago and says it has quickly gained a following.

By Stephanie Ockuysen of RNZ

A Canterbury dairy farmer has created an online community for other females in farming to share her knowledge and connect with her peers.

Anthea Rolfe left her corporate job in the aviation industry in Auckland 18 years ago to get into farming and hasn’t looked back.

She said she never knew it was even an option for her to farm and now milks 1250 cows, which she juggles with being a solo mum to her 12-year-old son.

“I just know what it’s like to juggle kids, home, farm, all that kind of stuff, and you end up putting yourself last.