Federated Farmers praises 'pragmatic' migrant worker visa decisions

Farmers and growers up and down the land will be pleased with the "pragmatic" decision by the Government to extend visas for migrant workers already on our shores, Federated Farmers says.

The government extended the visas of many migrant workers to ease labour shortfalls, as part of a package announced last night.

Working holiday and employer-assisted work visas will be pushed forward six months and a 12-month stand-down period for low-paid Essential Skills visa holders working in New Zealand for three years will also be put on hold until January 2022.

These decisions would come as a relief for the primary sector heading into the Christmas and New Year period, Federated Farmers employment spokesman Chris Lewis said.

"These decisions mean greater job security for the 192,000 migrant workers on our shores, and greater ability for their employers to spread workloads, reduce stresses and strains on current employers and employees, maintain production and plan for the future," Lewis said.

"We thank Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi for listening to our case for this, and recognising a common sense approach."

Lewis said that for more than a few farm businesses, the smaller ones in particular, production was being held together by people doing extra jobs they wouldn't normally do and/or working longer hours.

"It makes sense as we seek to rev up the post-Covid economy to keep the services of migrant workers already in New Zealand while we train more Kiwi workers."

Federated Farmers ran a programme with the Ministry of Social Development called getkiwisonfarms this year.

The programme resulted in hundreds of additional New Zealanders taking up jobs on farms, and Federated Farmers hoped it could be extended.