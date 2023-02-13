DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle. Photo / Supplied

Federated Farmers has acknowledged the “huge contribution” outgoing DairyNZ chief executive Tim Mackle has made to the dairy sector.

After 15 years in the role, Mackle has decided to step down on June 30. The board would soon begin the recruitment process to replace him.

In a statement, Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard said Mackle led DairyNZ through a period of “immense industry growth” that saw the sector become New Zealand’s biggest export earner and a vital industry.

“DairyNZ, under Tim’s leadership, has supported farmers to improve environmental performance and adjust to increasing regulatory compliance.

“Tim has always been a pleasure to work with, he is well-liked and well-respected for his collaborative and positive approach to work,” Hoggard said.

Brought up on a Kaikoura dairy farm, Mackle graduated from Lincoln University with a degree in agricultural science with first-class honours.

He worked for the Dairying Research Corporation (DRC) which was established as a joint venture between the New Zealand Dairy Board and AgResearch to provide on-farm dairy research and development.

He then took leave and headed to the United States to do a PhD in animal, food and nutritional sciences at Cornell University. Returning to DRC, he found he was keen to do the business side and he joined the Dairy Board, which led to corporate work for Fonterra and then sales.

From there, he was appointed chief executive of Dexcel, which later merged with DairyInsight to form DairyNZ, the dairy industry goods body, of which he was the inaugural chief executive.

Announcing his decision this week, Mackle said he felt “extremely privileged” to have had the opportunity to lead and help develop DairyNZ’s solutions and services on behalf of its farmer members - right from the levy body’s formation in 2007-08, to today.

“I am proud to have had the opportunity to lead DairyNZ over this period, the dynamism and constant challenge and change in our sector has made it an exciting and purposeful role.”

“I’m also hugely proud of the role that New Zealand dairy has played - not only to help nourish so many people all over the world - but to support New Zealand through some tough times, with dairy exports proving vital through the 2008-09 global recession and recently through the challenge of Covid-19.”

The tremendous progress around sustainability practises made by farmers over the last 10-15 years was another highlight, Mackle said.

“There’s always going to be a need to keep doing better on farms, but it’s important we do acknowledge the progress made by our farmers and sector as a whole,” he said.

DairyNZ chairman Jim van der Poel said the organisation was fortunate to have had Mackle at DairyNZ through many challenging periods.

He played a key role in developing the research and development programme and the development of its science-based policy and advocacy function, and he had been a strong leader and advocate for dairy.