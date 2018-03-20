Fed Farmers N. Canterbury president to step down

Lynda Murchison is Federated Farmers' second female president in North Canterbury. Photo / Supplied

Lynda Murchison is looking forward to stepping back, after nearly four years leading Federated Farmers in North Canterbury.

The Waipara sheep and beef farmer and environmental consultant become the province's second female president in September 2013, following Banks Peninsula farmer Pam Richardson, and has announced she will step down at the annual meeting on May 11.

Mrs Murchison stepped down in April 2015 due to family reasons, before resuming in the role 12 months later.

She said the North Canterbury province had one of the youngest Federated Farmers executives in the country and it had been a challenge filling the roles of senior and junior vice-president in recent years.

''Sometimes you just have to have the courage to step back and say 'I'm not doing it' and have the confidence someone else will step up,'' she said.