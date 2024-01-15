Amanda Snow and Byron Vollweiler of Berriedale Farm in Outram.

Just because something’s always been done one way, doesn’t mean that’s the way it always has to be done.

Byron Vollweiler and Amanda Snow figured if they wanted to meet their lifestyle goals and take advantage of a career opportunity for Snow, they didn’t need to live on their Outram farm to farm it.

Vollweiler travels in from their home in Wānaka to spend three days at their farm Berriedale every week, while Snow works as an architect in the rapidly growing Otago town.

Berriedale has been owned by the Vollweiler family since 1953 and Byron is the third generation to farm the property, which has grown to 1100ha.

Sheep graze across 800ha, while 200ha is planted in productive trees and a further 100ha is regenerating native bush and wetlands.

While the farm derives most of its income from sheep, the tree plantations are proving just as useful.

“We use trees to generate a return from our marginal land,” Vollweiler said.

He added that, over the years, they had experimented with different tree varieties but had returned to mostly planting pines.

“It’s a high-grade lumber resource we are proud of,” he said.

“In terms of using your whole farm effectively, they fit into our system.

“There are also huge environmental benefits of having the right trees in the right place.

“Anywhere you can’t plough or till, you plant a tree.”

Byron Vollweiler and Amanda Snow use trees to generate a return from marginal land on their farm, Berriedale.

The pair said they’d had success with their winter grazing management, and had observed a production benefit with healthy stock through the changes they’d been making.

Vollweiler said they had begun planting what they called a “multi-graze winter crop”.

“We graze it in summer spring and autumn - it’s a kale, plantain, Italian ryegrass and turnip mix.”

“It’s a more well-balanced diet for our stock than the monoculture brassicas we would traditionally grow - the sheep love it.

Sheep graze across 800ha of Outram farm, Berriedale.

“Not only does it improve ewe feeding in late pregnancy but it also allows us to take a grazing off it in spring and summer which has helped to build flexibility into our grazing system in seasons that have been unpredictable.”

He said that, alongside these production benefits, there were also the added environmental benefits of a constant growing cover over winter, reducing runoff and plugging.

Vollweiler said it was a working example of a production gain through what was both an environmental and stock performance initiative.

“What’s good for the land is good for the animal is good for your bank balance - that’s how we are finding it.”

Anotherchange was the drive to shrink their agrichemical use down to just two chemicals - Roundup and Tordon.

This, however, involved a whole farm system change.

“You can’t make changes in isolation,” Vollweiler said.

Vollweiler and Snow believed their message on the benefits of system changes was easy to share - all they needed to do was show farmers how good their stock looked.

At Berriedale, 200ha is planted in productive trees and a further 100ha in regenerating native bush and wetlands.

“Everyone is proud of their stock, it’s what farmers really engage with,” Vollweiler said.

“As long as your sheep are healthy, your land is healthy, your bank balance is healthy, and the people are healthy - you know you are doing the right thing.”

Vollweiler said the biggest challenge of moving off the farm had been asking people to do things he couldn’t do himself because he wasn’t there.

However, the experience led to conversations about how vital good communication was, and the importance of wellbeing and lifestyle.

“It’s really made me think about how essential it is to have things like weekends,” Vollweiler said.