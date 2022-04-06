Farmers buy lambs to fatten over winter

John Honeywell, of Mid Canterbury. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

Prices were up at an annual on-farm lamb sale near Kyeburn last week.

DJ Andrew & Co held its 10th annual lamb sale on its block between Kyeburn and Kokonga on State Highway 87.

The company runs deer, sheep and beef over about 4500ha across five blocks in the district.

Hamish Wade manages the about 400ha block where the annual lamb sale was held.

About 6000 halfbred wether and ewe store lambs and blackface terminal lambs were on offer.

A pen of 100 lambs failed to reach reserve, but the rest fetched an average price of $130, up $18 on last year.

"The owners were happy," Wade said.

Carrfields agent Tony Arscott said his phone had been ringing hot with farmers wanting to get rid of lambs, especially in parts of Southland, because of dry weather and a lack of space at the meatworks.

Image 1 of 9 : Buzz and Bridget Frame, of North Canterbury. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

Due to the lack of space, farmers were buying lambs to fatten over winter to send away in spring.

At the sale, farmers from Gore were buying halfbred lambs to fatten on the hills in winter "because there is a margin in them to carry them through" to send away.

Canterbury cropping farmers were buying halfbred lambs "because they need their grass seed paddocks eaten right up to the end of October" to improve the next crop.