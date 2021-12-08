Farmers are ordering a repeat of 2021 without a side dish of Covid-19

Livestock carriers are one of the main drivers behind any successful stock sale. Photo / File A_wta230113lfewe04.JPG

Many with a vested interest in farm returns are struggling to recall a more positive year than 2021.

Independent Whanganui farm commentator, farmer, livestock trader, rural real estate agent and Horizons regional councilor David Cotton certainly counts himself among that group.

"I'm not sure I can remember when there has been such a positive farming year," Cotton said.

"It all started in January, with 86mm of rain, and continued all summer with the grass growing. We had no major flooding events like we saw in other parts of the country and no drought. Covid did not really affect us as badly as many other businesses and we only had a short lockdown period, unlike Auckland.



"The livestock markets in general terms got stronger as the year went on. In November I thought we were going to finish the year on a real high but in the last couple of weeks the shine has come off, although we still have strong markets."

2021 price progress at a glance:

Jan 21 - Nov 21 - Dec 21



Lamb Prime $6.50 $9.60 $9.00

Cattle Prime $4.90 $6.50 $6.30

Mutton $5.10 $7.00 $6.50



"Add in the diary payout of $9/kg and we will see over $13 billion added to our economy," Cotton said.



"We must give a shout-out to all the companies and their staff that have worked so hard during the year to help support our farming businesses. In particular, the stock agents and carriers who have kept the Feilding saleyards running.

"The sheer numbers that those yards handle some weeks I find astonishing. How the carriers get those numbers to the sale, then wait around for a few hours to take them all back out again to their new homes, is amazing.



"The saleyard operators who run the Nait system for the Government can now add Covid-19 passport policing to their obligations.



"The rural real estate market is also strong (no surprise), with strong stable livestock prices, a dairy payout and the rising price of carbon credits combining to make it a great year.

"I'm told five more Wairarapa farms all sold into the carbon market last month.



"I'm asking Father Christmas if I can please have another year like 2021, just without Covid - hope that's not too much to ask.



"I'm looking forward to spending time over Christmas with family and friends eating roast lamb and sharing steak on the barbecue while hoping we can keep living the dream here in New Zealand.

"Eating pinecones and pine needles does not hold much appeal for me."