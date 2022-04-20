Family reigns supreme in dairy heifer competition

Judge Merv Livingstone inspects the Ray family's entries in the in-calf heifer section with Richard Ray. Photo / Supplied

The Ray family, of Clydevale, is the supreme winner of the annual on-farm dairy heifer competition organised by the Toko A&P Society, and run in conjunction with the South Otago and Otago Taieri A&P societies.

The family will go on to compete in the southern district final.

Tim and Katy Button's calves at Port Molyneux. Photo / Supplied

Results

Calves (under 70 animals) M. and K. Luke 1, David Wilson 2, Ramsay Dairies 3.

Calves (over 70 animals) Taurima Farms 1, Westridge Farms 2, T. and K. Button 3.

In-calf heifers (under 70 animals) M. and K. Luke 1, Ramsay Dairies 2, David Wilson 3.

In-calf heifers (over 70 animals) Ray family 1, Taurima Farms 2, Bonacord Farms 3.

Calf section winner: Taurima Farms.

In-calf section winner: Ray family.

Supreme winner: Ray family.