The fire service were called out to a rural Dannevirke property on Sunday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley.

The Dannevirke community has rallied around a family who lost everything in a devastating early morning fire.

Dannevirke fire chief Peter Sinclair said they were called to the fire at Waitahora around 6.15 on Sunday morning.

The valley at Waitahora near where the fire was. Photo / Leanne Warr

He said the whole house was involved when the fire trucks arrived.

"They lost everything. There was nothing saveable."

Five appliances attended from Dannevirke and Weber.

Sinclair said the family managed to get out safely, with no injuries.

A fire investigator would be looking into the cause of the blaze.

Meanwhile, the Dannevirke community has rallied around posting via social media with offers of clothing and assistance.