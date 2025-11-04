Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
The Country

Eternal Gold: Taranaki’s Naki Honey debuts $500,000 mānuka collectible in France

The Country
5 mins to read

The Eternal Gold collection by Naki Honey has been unveiled at the New Zealand Liberation Museum – Te Arawhata in Le Quesnoy, France. Video supplied by Naki Honey.

A New Zealand mānuka apiary company has created what it says is the world’s most expensive honey, designed to blend art, heritage and science into a single collectible, and priced at €250,000.

The production of the mānuka honey and limited-edition vessel, created as a form of heirloom art, was inspired

