The programme involves horses Tommy, Dazzle and Twilight as part of the teams figuring out how to navigate a series of obstacles while learning essential life skills.

“If they don’t work as a team using their communication and leadership skills or if they don’t respect the horse, the animals simply don’t respond,” Benjamin said.

“Kids who have a positive attitude and respect a horse’s needs are literally shadowed by the horse reflecting their responsive nature.”

Benjamin explained that the life skills that neurodiverse kids may struggle to learn when interacting with humans can be picked up from the gentle, instinctive responses of horses.

“People talk a lot and it’s overwhelming for these kids,” she said.

“Horses communicate without using words.

“It clicks, and those behavioural changes in the kids during our sessions transfer into improvements at home.”

Benjamin has always worked in mental health and social services, getting the most satisfaction from working with troubled youths and their families.

Tommy the horse works with members of the BOP Youth Development Team, Imagine, Believe, Achieve.

“In my teens, I got to a pretty bad point in my life, but I had some amazing mental health workers who saved me.

“As an adult, I wanted to give back.”

She began horse riding when she was 13 and has always enjoyed it but didn’t realise until her own training in mental health as an adult the impact horses can have on wellbeing.

“You really have to watch or be part of a session to see the value of it,” she said.

Owner of Equine Dynamics, Leanne Benjamin, with Tommy the horse.

Anecdotal evidence from families who’ve been through the programme reported dramatic changes in children with a range of challenges and diagnoses.

“One boy realised the impact his outbursts were having on those around him,” Benjamin said.

“His parents later said it’s the only thing that’s worked when they got home.

“The skills he learned at Equine Dynamics transferred to his life.”

Members of Imagine, Believe, Achieve during a session with horses Twilight (left) and Tommy.

“The horses expect clear communication from their humans, so it’s great to see people starting to work together, making plans, laughing and talking to each other.

“Tommy [the horse] likes it too.

“One couple reported back that the session with Tommy had made such a difference in their relationship.”

She put it down to the intuitive reactions of animals.

“Horses are prey animals that live in herds, so they are highly responsive to signals from those around them.

“To the neurodiverse, talking is an overload of information so they love horses because they don’t speak.”

A member of the BOP Youth Development Team, Imagine, Believe, Achieve strokes Tommy the horse.

For Benjamin, it’s a feeling of “a job well done” to see clients benefitting from Equine Assisted Learning.

“When I get a session that resonates with someone, it lifts me and I’m over the moon.

“The results have been amazing.”

And it’s not just for kids: sessions can be tailored to improve life skills between couples, with parents, and among colleagues.

The next hurdle for Benjamin is to secure sponsorship to put more at-risk youth and families through the programmes.

“To be able to help more people in our community by bringing businesses on board would be amazing.”