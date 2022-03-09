Photo / File

Entries are open for the 2022 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards.

Ministry for Primary Industries investment, skills and performance director Cheyne Gillooly said the search had begun to find New Zealand's most exceptional primary sector employers.

"The awards provide the opportunity to recognise and celebrate outstanding employers across the primary sector that may otherwise fly under the radar."

The primary sector employed about 367,000 people, nearly 14 per cent of the total workforce.

"We're on the lookout for employers, both large and small, who go above and beyond by creating productive, safe, supportive, and healthy work environments for their people."

All food and fibres sector employers and the businesses which service them can enter the awards.

The six award categories are employee development, safe and healthy work environment, Māori agribusiness, inclusive and diverse workplace award, small business recognition award and the supreme award.

Entries close on March 25 and winners to be announced in June.

