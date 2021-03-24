Dolly's Milk visit gives Eltham School pupils a taste of farm life

Rooms 1, 2, and 3 from Eltham School enjoyed visiting Dolly's Milk.

Eltham School pupils received a taste of farm life when they visited Dolly's Milk last week.

Around 50 pupils visited the raw milk business on Warwick Rd, owned and operated by Peter and Margaret Dalziel, which has vending machines for people to get farm fresh milk.

Principal Kathryn Pick says Rooms 1, 2, and 3 (new entrants to Year 3) visited Dolly's Milk. The children saw the milk being poured, visited the cowshed and were then asked questions about Dolly's Milk.

"At school we have been learning about what we have in the community. The junior school's focus is dairy farms. The pupils were very excited for this trip. We're so grateful that we could come to Dolly's Milk and have some hands-on learning experience."

She says it is important for the pupils to understand where milk comes from.

"To have the opportunity for the pupils to see and learn where our food comes from first hand is great."

Mikko Ebbett, 6, and Awatea Marsh, 7, say it was their first time visiting the farm.

Awatea Marsh, 7, and Mikko Ebbett, 6, liked learning about the farm.

"I liked seeing the cows. We are learning about farms at school so it was really cool to visit a farm," says Awatea.

Mikko says he goes milking with his dad on the weekends.

"I know that farmers have to get up early to milk the cows and they work really hard."

Margaret says her and Peter enjoy having groups at the farm.

"We were approached by Eltham School and we arranged a time that the pupils could visit. It's great that the pupils could come and gain some hands-on learning experience."